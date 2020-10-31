To the Editor:
When Donald Trump took over as President in 2017 our country was a mess. Within the first three years he took a severely damaged economy and turned it completely around. By December of 2019, we had the best economy ever, not to mention the strongest military in the world.
President Trump was in no way responsible for the shutting down of a strong economy because of a pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. Instead of helping President Trump and his administration to properly reopen the economy, the Democrats and the left have really shown their true colors by doing everything in their power to prevent this from happening. And, it appears that their only interest is to get rid of President Trump in order to gain full control even if it means sinking our country!
WALT STECIW
Corning