To the Editor:
I wish Republicans and Democrats would have the courage to vote their consciences.
Rep. Chris Jacobs could’ve done nothing, which would have allowed him to cruise through the Primary. But the Republican couldn’t stay silent. I hope you will read the article if you missed it in the Times (Oct. 13).
Democrats need to act the same. Most people who care about unborn babies also care dearly for the safety of children, the sick, elderly and homeless, etc. We are not one-issue people. Our candidates should not be, either.
How can the voters elect honorable candidates when all support is withdrawn by the party if a candidate does the right thing? How can the parties ever move back to the middle when all that matters is to please their big, one-sided financial supporters? How about a new party with a platform that doesn’t bow to money?
LAUREL CALLAHAN
Waterloo