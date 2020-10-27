To the Editor:
Tom Reed shouldn't be re-elected. Please don't take my word for it, see for yourself, write him and see how he responds, that is, if he ever does. If he does respond he might respond to something that you never wrote to him about.
If you should write to Reed be sure to ask him what he is going to do! Reed is very good at saying, "Oh yes that is bad, and the people responsible will be held accountable" and on and on. The real question we should all have is what are you, Tom Reed, doing about things.
I'm still waiting for Reed to issue a public statement on bounties being placed on our troops' heads by the Russians; he hasn't done so and he never will! I asked Reed to publicly issue a statement about the man in the White House calling our war heroes and those who had the courage and duty to serve, "suckers and losers." To my knowledge he hasn't as of yet.
I wrote to Reed about various issues and he wrote back to me about infrastructure and other topics that I NEVER mentioned in any of my messages to him.
Reed doesn't respond to the needs or the issues of this district. He supports corporations such as insurance companies and energy, and they support him. Check his voting record. Reed doesn't have the people of this district as his top priority, he is big business and corporations all the way. He's impotent and this district deserves better!
MARK DOUGHERTY
Westfield, Chautauqua County