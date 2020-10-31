To the Editor:
When Trump hints at or tells you he may not accept an election defeat, and thereby tries to become a de facto dictator, BELIEVE him! Italy and Germany did not take Mussolini and Hitler seriously, but then in 1933 using the same tactics as Trump, Hitler got 43% of the vote, which because of some political turmoil was enough for him to secure power. That was the end of any meaningful elections until he was defeated in 1945 after millions and millions all around the world were dead.
So, what was/is the propaganda? To mention a few things: Using, at best, half-truths about the past, to try to secure a glorious future like the professed past, wildly inflating the perceived threats of immigrants and other minorities, unnecessary emphasis on law and order, and glorifying the father figure ... “Father knows best.” All of it repeated again and again until people start believing it.
For many more very convincing, scary parallels read the new book “How Fascism Works” by Jason Stanley.
So, if you are a diehard Trump fan, maybe that is exactly what you want. But I REALLY wonder if you have thought through what will happen when this dictator does not need your vote anymore to stay in power. At that point you are likely to lose all the rights you have now, such as free speech, and benefits like Social Security and Medicare, just to mention two. Because, the wealthy backers of Totalitarianism/Fascism want maximum inequality and never want ordinary people to have freedom and power over anything.
So would a Trump dictatorship be as bad as Hitler's? Maybe not, but you have absolutely no way of knowing. A president that has no problem encouraging heavily armed vigilantes to confront governors that try to do the right thing to stop COVID while he otherwise stands idly by (whether by neglect, incompetence or strategy), while 225,000 Americans perish, is obviously capable of committing ANY atrocity.
By the way, when it comes to COVID, it appears it is MOTHER that knows best. Countries with women presidents have much lower deaths and less economic hardship from COVID. Are you really willing to risk our nearly 250-year-old, much-admired (even if imperfect) democracy by voting for Trump and the Congress members and representatives that ardently support him?
JORGEN OVERGAARD
Penn Yan