To the Editor:
It is now time for everyone to vote. And I mean all eligible voters! In 2016, Trump got 62.9 million votes. Hillary got 65.8 million and 100 million voters didn’t bother to vote! This is damaging our democracy if we don’t get more people interested in voting.
I got absentee ballot applications in the mail from the Board of Elections on Aug. 16 for my wife and me as I requested. We filled them out, and I mailed them back the next day.
On Sept. 21, I went to the Board of Elections, picked up our ballots and took them home. We filled them out voting for Joe Biden, and I hand carried them back the same day to the BOE.
So we are all done. No waiting in lines, no worry about getting COVID-19 in this process.
You can go to your BOE today. Ask for an absentee ballot application. Fill it out right there and hand it back. Then ask for a ballot. Fill it out right there, put it in the appropriate sealed envelopes and hand it back. You are all done and have done your civic duty!
Trump says this is OK since it is absentee voting, but mail-in voting has widespread fraud? And is rigged. Huh? They are the same thing whether you put them in the mail or you hand carry them back to the BOE. And it seems like Trump is trying hard to make the mail service slow and unreliable.
Does Trump really believe the lies he tells about mail-in voting or is he just afraid of how badly he will lose if everyone votes who is afraid of going to the polls during this pandemic?
If a Trump aide tries to explain to him that absentee voting (which he has done often himself) and mail-in voting are the same thing, he gets mad and fires them. He has fired many more people than any former president. While campaigning in 2016, he said he would only hire the best people.
I hope this journey is nearing its end but I won’t breathe easy until Jan. 20 and Trump is gone. Hopefully he will then be under arrest by the SDNY as is often suggested.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo