To the Editor:
I am writing to express my support for David Cirencione to be elected as the new sheriff of Ontario County.
I have known Dave for many years. My interactions with him, both personally and professionally, have always been very positive. With his 20 years of law enforcement experience and his leadership abilities, he certainly has the qualifications and skills to lead the sheriff’s office.
I strongly encourage other Ontario County Republicans to get out and vote for him in the 2022 Republican Primary Election.
KEVIN CASE
Canandaigua