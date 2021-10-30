To the Editor:
I am a Farmington Republican supporting and voting for Tonia Ettinger for Farmington Town Justice on Nov. 2.
Farmington is a growing community, perhaps growing too fast. A bigger population typically brings with it more crime and more civil conflicts. No longer can we settle for non-professionals in our Town Court.
Would you allow someone to perform surgery on you if they had no formal medical degree and were not licensed to practice medicine? No! Then why would you allow someone to decide your case in court without a formal law degree and licensed to practice law by New York state?
Family court judges, county court judges, surrogate court judges and Supreme Court judges are required to be attorneys. Why settle for less in our Town Court?
Tonia is a licensed attorney with a doctorate degree and has both civil and criminal law experience — as a litigator, not just an observer. Our judges should know the law and have actual legal experience. Courtroom experience, legal advocacy and education matter!
Seven years of education can’t be learned in the “training course” given to non-attorneys. We need a professional as our judge.
PAUL D. FULLER
Registered Republican
Town of Farmington