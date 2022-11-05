To the Editor:
In a recent debate, Claudia Tenney, candidate for NY24, made several claims about women’s reproductive rights. Sadly, she never lets facts get in her way.
She said Susan B. Anthony “fought for pro-life causes.” Fact: According to Dr. Ann Gordon, a leading expert, “Anthony never voiced an opinion about the sanctity of fetal life … and never voiced an opinion about using the power of the state to require that pregnancies be brought to term.”
Tenney claimed that New York’s Reproductive Health Act is an extreme position because abortions can be performed “at the moment of birth.” Fact: Abortion is legal in NY up to 24 weeks, and is permitted later only if the fetus is unviable or the woman’s health and life are at risk. Fact: An extreme position is requiring a 10-year old child to carry the fetus of her rapist.
Tenney made one factual claim, that Susan B. Anthony was a Republican. True, but here is the difference: Anthony’s Republican Party fought a war to free slaves from bondage, and to preserve our country and its democratic rule of law.
Tenney’s Republican Party embraces white supremacists and anti-Semites. It condones violence and incited a mob to attack our democracy and violate our rule of law regarding presidential succession. Tenney’s Republican Party promotes the Big Lie, and uses it to deny the voting rights of millions of Americans. Susan B. Anthony would never recognize what has become of her Republican Party. That, I am willing to bet, is a fact.
DOUGLAS MERRILL
Canandaigua