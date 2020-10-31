To the Editor:
There is no better disguise than fear to hide one’s lies and crimes. Donny Trump is a master of the slight of hand, deed and word. He makes people uncertain about anything that gets in his way. Belittling anyone who crosses him.
But like the Wizard in Oz, he has been exposed, thanks to the tenacity of government officials with integrity and the news media that have held him to account. And the chants of “Fake News” ring hollow as the star of "The Apprentice" has no clothes. Can he get away with it much longer? He can’t hide any more because now we know more than he would ever share about himself. His bluster and fibs become laughable and pathetic.
As H.L. Mencken said in the Baltimore Evening Sun, July 26, 1920, “As democracy is perfected, the office of the presidency represents, more and more closely the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the day will reach their hearts desire at last, and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete narcissistic moron.”
Time to snap out of it and change course. Get out and vote, by any means necessary.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken