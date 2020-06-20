To the Editor:
Republicans have a couple choices to make on Election Day, June 23. In the race for the 131st Assembly District seat, there is one easy choice, Jeff Gallahan.
Gallahan is a proven fighter who will speak for all of us in these uncertain times. The Conservative Party has endorsed Jeff, recognizing his strong background and demonstrated leadership.
You can count on Jeff to do what is right for everyone in the 131st Assembly District. I hope you will join me in sending him to Albany on June 23.
GARY CATT
Honeoye