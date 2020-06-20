To the Editor:
With all that's been happening in our world in recent weeks, one almost forgets that we have a very important Primary vote coming up on June 23. I personally know three of the four Republicans who are running for the 131st Assembly slate. I have respect and admiration for all three, and haven't heard anything negative about the fourth candidate. Having said that, as a resident and small business owner in the town of Manchester, I'll be casting my vote for Jeff Gallahan.
Jeff has a proven record. He has been an outstanding town supervisor for over 10 years, overseeing many projects within our town, as well as throughout Ontario County as a member of the county Board of Supervisors.
An avid outdoorsman, and small business owner, Jeff shares the values that make the Finger Lakes Region so special. Values that (unfortunately) seem to be in short supply in politics these days. I've spoken with Jeff on several occasions regarding issues of importance to my industry, agriculture, and I'm confident that he will be a strong supporter of farmers, as well as all small business owners in our area.
New York state, much like the rest of the country, is experiencing political turbulence, the likes of which we haven't seen since the 1960s.
To navigate such waters we'll need someone with the steadiness in leadership that only comes through experience. I contend that Jeff Gallahan is that person!
JOHN SORBELLO
Shortsville