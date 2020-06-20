To the Editor:
These are challenging times. More than ever, the scarcest thing we have in our state and country is leadership. That is one of the reasons I am asking you, the voter, to support Jeff Gallahan for New York State Assemblyman in June 23's Republican Primary.
While I managed the Ontario County Airport for the Ontario County Industrial Development Agency, I had the good fortune to work with Jeff Gallahan. He was the county's representative on the OCIDA. In short, he was my go-to guy. He was about action and results.
Jeff has the unanimous support of all his Republican colleagues. To an individual, they recognize his maturity, experience and leadership qualities.
I cite a quote from Thomas Jefferson: "One man with the courage is a majority." Jeff Gallahan is that man.
JOHN T. HICKS
Seneca Castle