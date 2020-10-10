To the Editor:
Jeff Gallahan is the representative we need in the 131st Assembly District. Jeff has a lifetime of experience and service that make him the only candidate truly prepared to represent us.
As someone who has successfully owned and operated his own business, he will work to create legislation that will allow small businesses to grow and thrive, and work to end burdensome regulations that force small businesses to struggle to survive.
Throughout his career Jeff has repeatedly given of his time and talents to the community, both through his involvement in community organizations and his time as a coach in the Red Jacket school district.
As the Manchester Town Supervisor, Jeff has served his community with honesty and transparency, and I am confident he will do the same as our representative in Albany. Jeff knows how important it is to have strong schools and a strong community. As an avid outdoorsman, Jeff will fight to preserve our second amendment rights that downstate politicians want to strip away.
Finally, Jeff will be the voice of reason we desperately need. We don’t need someone who will march lock step with the down-state majority in Albany. We need someone who will stand up to those radical voices and truly represent us. We need Jeff Gallahan.
JARED SIMPSON
Canandaigua