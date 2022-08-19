To the Editor:
After careful consideration of all candidates running in the Aug. 23 Primary Election, the Geneva City Republican Committee has decided to endorse the candidacies of Joe Sempolinski in the 23rd Congressional District and Mario Fratto in the 24th Congressional District.
For anyone unaware, Geneva is currently in the 23rd District and will remain there until January 2023. Right now, we are unrepresented due to the resignation of Rep. Tom Reed in May 2022, so there is a Special Election on Aug. 23. Joe Sempolinski was Reed's Chief of Staff. He knows the district and Geneva, and we believe he can best represent us through the end of this year. Joe is not running in the General Election in November and will only be serving out the remainder of the term — about four months. Voting for Joe Sempolinski in the Special Election will give Geneva the representation it deserves through the end of the year.
Due to redistricting, Geneva will become part of the 24th District in January. Geneva's own Mario Fratto is running in the primary and, if successful on Aug. 23, he will be the Republican candidate in the November General Election. Mario is a lifelong resident, as is most of his family, and we believe his general knowledge of Geneva and the Finger Lakes region, along with a fresh perspective on all issues facing the 24th District, will be serve all constituents of the district.
We encourage ALL registered voters to get out to vote in the Special Election and the Primary Election. Everyone should be aware by now that elections matter. Change doesn't occur unless we all become participants in this great American democracy.
ETHEL PETERS
Chairwoman, Geneva City Republican Committee
Geneva