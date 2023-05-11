To the Editor:
Registered Democrats, mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 27. This will be the date we decide who will be on the ballot for our city mayor, two ward councilors, and at-large councilors for the November election. It may be our ONLY chance to have true choice for these posts.
We have a slate of candidates, interviewed and recommended by the Democratic Committee, to run on the Democrat line on the ballot for November, but some so-called Democrats (who did not make the cut to represent the Democrats) have been endorsed by the Republican Committee to run on the Republican line — and are challenging our slate in an expensive, time-consuming, forced primary. This contingent of challengers wishes to knock off the recommended Democrats from their line on the ballot. In other words, their goal is to own both the Republican and Democrat lines on the November ballot.
This sneaky maneuver, if it worked, would leave virtually no choice for Independents, Republicans, and Democrats to pick from come November. The same names would appear on both lines on the ballot. What happened to our two-party system, which allows us to choose representatives whose values and approaches to governing align with our own? Also, please note that only REGISTERED Democrats can vote in the primary in June, leaving only them to decide who will represent us on City Council and in the mayor’s office.
If only 20% of registered Democrats show up to the polls for primary voting, as averaged in the past, that means only 20% of one party would determine the candidates to appear on the November ballots. How does this sit with you?
Personally, I want to be able to elect a mayor and councilors who are actually respectful of all Genevans. I want to choose people who, when asked by a group of residents to answer a proposal made to offer sensitivity training, actually respond. I want to choose councilors who do not disparage (be it online or at Council meetings) already marginalized citizens, such as those in the LGBTQ+ community, causing them trauma with untruths and fear.
If you truly believe in the democratic system, my fellow Democrats, you need to participate by voting in the primary on June 27 so that we will have a real opportunity to choose respectful, responsive, and effective leaders.
JOAN FRATANGELO
Geneva