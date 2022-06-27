To the Editor:
On June 21, Rochester held the contentious GOP Gubernatorial debate hosted and broadcasted by Newsmax. Four Republican candidates went to the Kodak Center on Ridge Road to square off on issues related to the GOP primary on June 28.
I held a pre-debate rally at my business, Russo’s Pizza in Greece, Tuesday afternoon, providing complimentary pizza and soft drinks as an effort to show my support for Congressman Zeldin, who is the GOP front-runner in the candidacy to run for NYS governor this fall against Kathy Hocul.
Retired Sen. Joe Robach attended the rally as well, along with James VanBrederode, running for New York State Senate, Marcus Williams running for State Assembly 137th District and Len Morrell running for New York State Senate.
Lee Zeldin is an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was active duty until 2007 serving in the Iraq War and has been in the reserves since then. In 2014, he was elected to the U.S. Congress representing the NY 1st Congressional District. Zeldin has won seven consecutive races since 2010 unseating two Democratic incumbents along the way. He quickly became a leading voice in America on top local, domestic and foreign policy issues. His proven track record has earned him many Conservative endorsements including the New York Post, the New York State Pro Life Association, and the New York State Pistol & Rifle Association.
FRANK PRESCIUTTI
Rochester