To the Editor:
I listen to "The Legislative Gazette" on a weekly basis to keep up on at least a little state news in the throng of national news that is thrown at us every day.
On episode 2138, the Siena College poll on New York elected officials, taken between Sept. 7-12, was mentioned. What caught my ear wasn’t that Gov. Hochul and other officials had higher approval ratings than disapproval. Rather, it was just how many people had no opinion on any of them. The average percentage of those polled that had “No Opinion” on our senators, on both houses of the state Legislature, on the governor, on the state attorney general, and on three declared Republican candidates was 37.11%, with two of the GOP candidates — Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rob Astorino — having a “No Opinion” percentage of 67% and 68%, respectively.
I’ll grant that I might be an outlier here. I’m single with no children and follow politics far more than most other people. I understand that people have families to take care of. I understand that people are busy with life. But these are people who make policy decisions that affect every aspect of our lives.
How is it that Gov. Hochul, who was the lieutenant governor and traveled the state since she took that office, is unknown by 41% of the state? AG Letitia James is unknown by 44% of registered voters. Twenty-five percent of registered voters don’t have an opinion on the Assembly. The state Senate is only slightly better known with 21% of voters saying, “No Opinion." I can understand that individual Assembly reps and state senators would have low ratings. Even I don’t know all 213 members of the state Legislature; it would be maddening to expect someone to know all of them.
This is simple willful ignorance, and it astounds me. These people affect our day-to-day life, and yet a large portion of registered voters don’t know who they are.
Our political system only works properly when the people know who they are voting for, their policies, and have the ability to hold those elected officials accountable. If you don’t know your elected officials, what are you voting for? How can you hold your elected officials accountable if you don’t know their names?
Being involved in your community includes being involved in politics. Being involved in politics means learning about your elected officials at all levels of government to be able to have an opinion on their job. Anything less does a disservice to you, your family, your community, and your state.
JOSH METHENEY
Geneva