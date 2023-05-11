To the Editor:
Unfortunately for those that call Lyons home, the 2023 school board election has become a referendum on the Lyons Community Center and its continued existence in our community.
For those that did not follow events this past year: the Lyons Central School District took ownership of the center property for $1 in 2022. The district now maintains the property, while the LCC — a separate, non-profit corporation with its own board of directors — leases the facility from the school and continues to provide the same programming to the people of Lyons and the surrounding region that it has for decades.
My wife and I returned home to Lyons to raise our family. In doing so, we asked ourselves a question that I am sure many other young families ask themselves before making a similar move: What will our children miss out on if we decide to settle in Lyons instead of a larger/more affluent town?
The good news is: We grew up with the LCC and appreciate its tremendous value to our hometown. While our children grow, they can participate in basketball, soccer, Little League, and summer camps; and, as we grow older, we can utilize the center for silver sneakers, pickleball, and the many other events the LCC hosts.
Rich Henry is a school board candidate whose continued support for the center cannot be questioned; in fact, he proudly serves on its board of directors. He will protect the LCC from those candidates who would rather see it closed.
GEORGE DOBBINS
Lyons