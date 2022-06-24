To the Editor:
Let’s go Hochul! What a governor. She’s worse than Cuomo.
She has done nothing about revolving-door crime. If a criminal is arrested they are immediately released, unless maybe they killed someone. This teaches criminals that crime does pay.
In light of the mass shootings, her signed legislation is to put the pressure and cost on honest gun owners. Micro-stamping will not catch a criminal. Criminals don’t buy legal guns, so how is a stolen gun going to lead back to the criminal? It can’t. This whole issue will make gun manufacturers unable to sell in New York. This will also help Dems eliminate guns here.
The red-flag laws have no defense for the accused. Pretty much anyone can make a complaint, then you spend thousands to try to prove innocence.
Banning AR-15-style rifles is ridiculous. They are neither military nor assault weapons, a lie perpetuated by politicians.
Requiring registration of semi-auto rifles? Another waste of time and legal owners' money.
Required inventory, I believe every month. Some large shops need weeks for inventory. Another ridiculous waste.
I called the governor’s office about all of this and said it's time for a new governor in November.
Nothing has been done about criminals at all.
JAMES WEDMAN
Lyons