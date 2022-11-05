To the Editor:
Upstate voters have a great opportunity in this election. A frequent complaint is that Downstate politicians do not understand or care about Upstate New York. Our Governor, Kathy Hochul, was born and raised in Upstate. She began her electoral career as a county clerk and served in Congress from Western NY before becoming lieutenant governor. Kathy grew up in a working-class family, understanding Upstate needs, and visiting your neighborhoods long before they were campaign stops. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado also represented an Upstate district in Congress. Both are down to earth, practical, experienced problem solvers who have lived in our world and know us.
The alternative, Downstate Congressman Lee Zeldin, is an extremist who voted against certifying the 2020 Election. He also stands against a woman’s right to an abortion without exceptions. He claims to be hard on crime and supportive of police, but when it came time to vote for legislation supporting police, he was absent. Zeldin ignored the law when his campaign fraudulently submitted 11,000 photocopied signatures for an Independence Party nominating petition. This is under criminal investigation. His fear-inducing campaign crime videos feature incidents that took place before Hochul took office. One used a California incident.
The Congressman has missed nearly half of his congressional votes since June. This included several bipartisan votes supporting veterans, including a vote boosting service members' life insurance, which passed 425-0. Clearly most of his colleagues made the effort to attend, and most of them also face election. Do you want to promote someone who is a no-show in his current job?
We have responsible upstate leadership. Support Gov. Kathy Hochul. She gets us!
SUSAN SAUVAGEAU
Seneca Falls