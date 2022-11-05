To the Editor:
In an ad, Kathy Hochul falsely asserts that if Lee Zeldin is elected Governor of New York, a "supposed" doctor who performs abortions would get arrested. While Congressman Zeldin has been transparent about his opposition to abortion, he has also made it very clear that he will not roll back the state’s abortion law.
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade, Hochul is determined to use this one hot-button issue to save her political bacon, instead of many.
It is no wonder why Ms. Hochul is afraid to debate her opponent. The public scrutiny alone would further erode her credibility.
Lee Zeldin has repeatedly asked for multiple debates with Ms. Hochul to address not only her core issue of reproductive rights, but also a host of other issues facing New Yorkers today.
Issues like the staggering crime wave hitting the Empire State, exodus of residents (1.5M taxpayers) fleeing the state due to the high cost of living, pay-to-play corruption where one of Ms. Hochul’s contributors was awarded a state contract for COVID-19 testing kits, the $1 billion slush fund so Ms. Hochul can play Santa Claus without state legislative oversight, and the sweetheart deal Ms. Hochul orchestrated to build a $1.4 billion Stadium for the Buffalo Bills where her husband will oversee food and beverage.
New York state’s abortion law stipulates a woman can have an abortion up to 24 weeks (yes, 16 weeks prior to full term!), or up to full term if the doctor agrees. At 24 weeks the baby is fully formed with facial features, fingers, toes, weighs about one pound, and is 12 inches long. The law is also very clear that abortion can happen in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother’s life is endangered. This will not change when Lee Zeldin is elected Governor.
My husband and I have an adopted son. I thank God every day his birth mother did not abort him. I beg women to consider adoption instead of abortion, give the greatest the gift of all to someone who cannot have a child.
It is time for a complete house-cleaning in the Governor’s Mansion. On Election Day, Nov. 8, vote for Lee Zeldin for Governor. If Hochul wins, all New Yorkers will lose.
CINDY PATTERSON WADE
Canandaigua