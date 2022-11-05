To the Editor:
I hear my neighbors say, “I’ll never vote for a Democrat,” but that type of close-mindedness really bothers me. I don’t care about the party — I care more about the character of the person.
Claudia Tenney is running in our new Congressional District No. 24, and she’s an extremist Republican that votes against legislation that is GOOD for us, like the CHIPS Act, which is bringing computer chip manufacturing and support jobs here, and the Infrastructure Act that will bring high-speed internet to our rural areas. Voting against them doesn’t make any sense!
She wants to bring fracking here, which will poison our water and our children. She says that life begins at conception and will support a nationwide abortion ban, which will endanger the reproductive destinies and the lives of millions of women. I watched her lie about her opponent, Steven Holden, and call him a loser. On Twitter, she made fun of the attack on Paul Pelosi, which shows the kind of person she is. She shows her lack of character in how she behaves and how she votes.
Her opponent, Lt. Col. Steve Holden, has served our country for more than 20 years, won three bronze stars, and is committed to integrity and honesty. He will protect reproductive healthcare for women. He supports gun rights and wants to fund police departments with crisis intervention training and personnel. He wants to develop our farms and rural communities. He grew up on a farm and knows what rural life is like.
I hope that anyone reading this will consider that it’s not the party that matters, it’s the person. I hope they seriously consider voting for Steve Holden.
NANCY NAPURSKI
Lionheart Communications, Canandaigua