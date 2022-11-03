Holden backs the Constitution
To the Editor:
Both of the 24th Congressional District candidates, Steven Holden and Claudia Tenney, took the oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Steven spent 22 years in the Army. He served four deployments: two to Iraq and two to Afghanistan. He was on the team that captured Saddam Hussein and was awarded three Bronze Stars. Steven retired as an Army Finance Corps lieutenant colonel. In a recent interview on Finger Lakes Daily News, when asked about this feelings on the Second Amendment, he responded that the oath he took includes ALL amendments to the Constitution.
Rep. Tenney took the oath when she was elected to Congress. A review of her social media logs and televised interviews show she does not accept the legitimacy of the 2020 election, nor that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a crime. She has condemned the “Dirty FBI” for trying to return top-secret material to the director of National Intelligence and berated New York’s attorney general for prosecuting accused tax cheaters.
On Sept. 15, Rep. Tenney voted against two bills that would protect and defend the Constitution. One bill, H.R.8326, would prevent a president from interfering with the Census for political reasons; the other, H.R.2988, would protect whistleblowers from political revenge.
I will vote for Steven Holden. He really supports and defends our Constitution.
RICH STEWART
Penn Yan