To the Editor:
In contemplating the Congressional race in the 23rd District, there is one stark certainty that stands above all others, and that is the depth and persistence of Tom Reed’s support for the disastrous presidency of Donald Trump.
Reed was the second Congressional Republican from New York to support Trump’s candidacy in 2016. The first to do so was Chris Collins of New York’s 27th District, who was forced to resign in 2019 after pleading guilty to insider trading and lying to the FBI. In 2017, Reed had joined with Collins in supporting Trump’s tax bill, which put a cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes — a change that cost New York taxpayers millions of dollars. In the last Congress, Reed voted in line with Trump an astonishing 96.7% of the time, all the while touting his “bipartisan leadership" and alleged "problem solving" skills.
What is most distressing about Reed is his support of Trump in his repeated, if not obsessive, efforts to end the Affordable Care Act . If he succeeds, millions will lose their health insurance, and those with pre-existing conditions — such as high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, COPD, cancer, arthritis — will be out in the cold. Private insurance companies will also be free to declare COVID-19 a pre-existing condition.
For four years now, Trump and Congressional Republicans have worked relentlessly to destroy the Affordable Care Act despite its popularity with the American people. All the while, Trump has claimed that the Republicans have a plan that will preserve all the safeguards of the ACA. But these are empty words because no one has ever seen a Republican health care plan. Now they are rushing a candidate through the Supreme Court so that the ACA can be finally savaged, and they are doing this in the midst of a deadly pandemic.
If you care about health care in America you should not cast your vote for Tom Reed, a Trump enabler, but should vote instead for Tracy Mitrano.
BILL DEMO
Ithaca