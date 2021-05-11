To the Editor:
I recently heard Congressman Lee Zeldin speak after he announced his intention to run for New York state governor. He spoke of the despair New Yorkers are feeling as we are subjected to one-party rule, led by the current governor and his unrestrained narcissism, which is destroying the lives and dreams of everyday NY residents through reckless policies such as ending cash bail, dictating deadly mandatory epidemic procedures, and vastly increasing taxes.
I was impressed by Mr. Zeldin’s unassuming manner as he laid out his vision for winning in New York. Compared to the arrogance of his opponent, the Congressman’s demeanor is a breath of fresh air. Mr. Zeldin is not just focused on winning the governorship but on bringing balance back to New York government at every level. Supporters are rapidly coalescing around his leadership proven by his record in both the NYS Assembly and the U.S. Congress.
Congressman Zeldin has the qualities I look for in an elected official. He has strength of character — he is focused on the goal, committed to the fight, and determined to win a better future for all New Yorkers. And he appears to be a man without guile, a rare quality in politicians these days.
Being familiar with gubernatorial candidates from previous campaigns, I feel that Congressman Zeldin is better qualified by far than any candidate I have worked with in my 20-plus years of involvement in state elections. I proudly support Congressman Zeldin for governor of New York.
SUE ANN FISHER
Waterloo