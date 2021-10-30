To the Editor:
I have resided in the same home for 34 years. Our home is located near some farms. In the spring, the farmers ready their acres for planting and we can smell the manure for a few days at that time.
A while ago, I started smelling a different odor. It wasn't spring planting time. It was in the winter, the first time that awful odor assaulted my senses. I literally felt that I was going to lose my lunch. That odor continued to come and go over the years. I finally learned that it was coming from Seneca Meadows.
I would call to complain about the odor — Seneca Meadows would send their man to investigate. Eventually I'd receive a report that no odor was detected. Or, they would say it was from agriculture. I am truly insulted that they are inferring that I do not know the difference in the odors. I've resided here long enough to tell which odor I was smelling.
If you read their flyer, it's all about money. There isn't anything mentioned about the odors. We are expected to hold our noses when we go outdoors. It's kind of difficult when mowing the lawn, raking the leaves, or shoveling the snow.
I totally support the closure of the dump. I want to be able to breathe fresh air once again. I worry about our health.
Dave DeLelys and Doug Avery are looking out for our best interest. Seneca Meadows has done enough to contaminate our surroundings. We need to take back our ownership of the community. We can't allow their big corporate dollars and scare tactics to take ownership of us. A "good neighbor" they are not. They stink!
PAT QUATTROCIOCCHI
Seneca Falls