To the Editor:
Law and order protects us from chaos. We have lights and signs to maintain order on our highways.
Trump believes he is the authority on law and order yet, at his first debate, he ignored the rules and interrupted his opponent constantly, which resulted in chaos.
He did not follow scientific guidelines during the pandemic and more than 200,000 Americans have paid the price.
His four years of presidency have been a revolving door of firing people not loyal to him. Law and order is to maintain stability not loyalty. That's how dictators use it. If Trump is defeated will there be order or chaos? He will learn about law when New York state comes after his unpaid taxes.
RAND DARROW
Palmyra