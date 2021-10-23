To the Editor:
Dave DeLelys wants you to know facts matter. I could not agree more, which is why I was surprised to read his recent Letter to the Editor concerning taxes. DeLelys may like to talk about keeping taxes low, but his voting record says otherwise. The facts are clear. Dave DeLelys has consistently voted to increase taxes on Seneca Falls’ families.
I understand it's election season so DeLelys would like Seneca Falls taxpayers to hear a version of the story where he did not vote to raise taxes. Unfortunately for him, Responsible Solutions for New York is here to set the record straight. DeLelys has consistently voted to increase taxes as a member of the Seneca Falls Town Board. On the campaign trail, DeLelys may say “taxes weren’t going up too much.” But taxpayers are forced to ask, what exactly is, “too much?”
It is time to realize he cannot recognize what too much is. Sadly, once he suddenly does not think any tax increase hurts the hard-working families of Seneca Falls.
What taxpayers need is responsible leaders who will support responsible solutions. The families of Seneca Falls cannot afford another property tax hike. Republicans Kaitlyn Laskowski and Frank Sinicropi will put a stop to property tax hikes and work with local businesses to help them create jobs and opportunities.
We are tired of politicians who put politics before good policy, including public safety. At the last Town Board meeting a resolution allowing Seneca Meadows to donate funds for a new police cruiser for support of the parks and recreation department was removed from the agenda. What makes it even worse is the fact there was no reason given. When given a chance to help local police, the Board chose politics. And the only reason was the donation came from Seneca Meadows.
Enough is enough. We’ve all seen this movie before, and we didn’t like it the first time. On Nov. 2, vote for responsible solutions and real leadership. Vote Laskowski and Sinicropi for a brighter future.
ANDY MOSS
Chairman, Responsible Solutions for New York