Lawmakers are supposed to be family, friends and neighbors, not enemies
To the Editor:
It is that time of year when we are bombarded by political ads. Everyone running can do a better job than who is in office now.
The truth is no one person makes the rules. We have two houses of Congress and everything is voted on.
It is time to stop electing people who don’t want to compromise. By this, I mean in Geneva we have councilors who can’t just wish a retiring police chief good without throwing one last dig in. Or a councilor who says we are going to mow the opposition down when discussing police wages. This kind of stuff needs to stop.
On a larger note, we have Claudia Tenney running ads about impeaching the president during the Primary and now about Democrats wanting to let criminals out of jail. I don’t know anyone who wants to let someone who shot a police officer out of jail.
Claudia is against Democrats, period. She told me so when I asked her about the January insurrection. Her reply was, “Only Democrats care about the insurrection.” I believe everyone should care.
Her reply when I said vote with Democrats was “never.”
Claudia is too extreme for us.
Lee Zeldin voted to not certify the 2020 Presidential election even though the district he represents voted 61% for President Biden. Who is he representing, the district or himself? If he is elected governor, will he do what the majority wants or what he wants?
Democrats and Republicans are family, friends and neighbors, not enemies.
DAN LAURENZA
Phelps