To the Editor:
Claudia Tenney has strong ties to Ontario County!
Claudia Tenney was married in Canandaigua and lived here. She currently resides in my neighborhood here in Canandaigua, and we are very proud to have her as a neighbor!
Claudia has done an amazing job already in the New York State Assembly and in Congress fighting for upstate New Yorkers. We have no doubt that Claudia will continue the fight to represent our district and our values!
I have seen the mailers spewed with lies from her competitor who has never once shared his qualifications to be a congressman. As far as I know, he has never served in a political office, which I know from experience, is a completely different setting and set of rules that must be learned and experienced along the way.
Let’s set the record straight on Claudia Tenney:
Protecting our Second Amendment rights:
1. Led the Brief to successfully overturn New York’s unconstitutional gun laws at the Supreme Court.
2. Sponsor of the Concealed Carry Reciprocal Act (3.1.2021).
3. Sponsored HR-6945 to STOP Biden’s gun Registry (3.25.22).
4. "A" rating from the NRA, Gun owners and NRSRPA.
Securing our Southern Border (Claudia has been to the border!).
1. Voted"No" on Pelosi’s HR-6 Amnesty bill (5.19.21).
2. Sponsored Bill to STOP taxpayer money being given to illegal immigrants (5.2.22).
3. Introduced Border Security Plan (5.23.22).
4. Sponsored HR-5759 to deport and remove dangerous illegal immigrants.
Fighting against the “Woke” Agenda:
1. Voted against allowing men in women’s restrooms and sports every time it has come up for a vote.
2. Original sponsor of HR-1136, the women’s Bill of Rights to protect women’s sports and restrooms.
3. Voted "No" on HR-5, Pelosi’s equality act.
4. Did NOT VOTE and is NOT a SPONSOR of HR-1440 "The Fairness for All" Act.
Fighting for Life in Congress:
1. Only Candidate endorsed by Susan B Anthony List and National Right to Life.
2. Proudly has a 0% Lifetime Score from Planned Parenthood Political Action.
3. NEVER voted for taxpayer funded abortions or to fund Planned Parenthood.
4. Sponsor of HR-18, the no Taxpayer Funding for Abortion act.
5. Sponsor of HR-1011, The Life at Conception Act (3.26.21).
As Mario Fratto stated on 4/24/22 "She is a true inspiration and the embodiment of what it means to be America First." On that point we agree!
Please join us and vote for Claudia Tenney for Congress District 24 on Aug. 23!
Sincerely,
CINDY and PATRICK WADE
Canandaigua