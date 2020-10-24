To the Editor and Voters of Seneca County:
We, the undersigned attorneys practicing in Seneca County, support and endorse Tina Lotz for Seneca County Clerk.
In her tenure as our County Clerk, Tina has been extremely knowledgeable and helpful to the attorneys in Seneca County and to our clients. She is always timely recording our real estate transactions, and she assists us in obtaining recorded documents whenever needed. Tina is firm in her belief that our county records need to be precise and easily accessible. During her time as County Clerk, she has established an online resource for researching public records. This a valuable tool for everyone in today’s world and should not be overlooked.
Tina also assists us and our clients with matters at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Our clients often have issues that need to be handled quickly and confidentially. Tina is always happy to lend a hand. She is extremely knowledgeable of DMV rules and regulations. More importantly, Tina’s supervision of the Department of Motor Vehicles is efficient and effective. Unlike other DMV offices, you spend very little time waiting in line for a representative to assist you.
Lastly, Tina is very helpful in matters in Supreme and County Court. She has maintained organized records, made filing documents simple and offers easy access to court files. Her ability to locate information and provide support is second to none. Matters such as these are of the utmost importance, and Tina always follows the letter of the law to make sure everything is in proper order.
In conclusion, it is our opinion that Tina Lotz has been a fantastic county clerk for the last 25 years serving with courtesy and professionalism.
On Nov. 3, we ask that you re-elect Tina Lotz to the position of Seneca County Clerk.
Dennis Benjamin, Gregory Bonney, Sam Bonney, Emil Bove, Jr., Frank Fisher, James Gabriel, Joseph Lucchesi, Joseph Midiri, Christi Miller, Michael Mirras, John Nabinger, Stephen Ricci, Barbara Roesch, Bertram Serling, Schuyler Van Horn