LWV offers info on Primary voting, races
To the Editor:
On June 28, New Yorkers will head to the polls to vote for their party’s candidate for governor, lieutenant governor, (and state Assembly member, in areas that have an Assembly primary race). The June 28 Primary Election is held at your regular polling places. Early voting for the June Primary Election runs from June 18 through June 26.
In Ontario County early voting is held in these locations: Site 1, Board of Elections’ Office, 74 Ontario St. Canandaigua; Site 2: Victor Town Hall, 85 East Main St. Victor; Site 3: Geneva Housing Authority Main Office, 41 Lewis St. Geneva.
In the Republican Primaries, four candidates are running for the position of governor. There is only one candidate running for the Republican spot for lieutenant governor.
Looking at the Democratic Primary races: Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul faces two Democratic challengers for governor. In the Democratic Primary race for lieutenant governor, there are three candidates.
In our area, there are no state Assembly member primaries. In the 130th Assembly District, which includes Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties, the incumbent, Republican Brian Manktelow, is unopposed. Therefore, there is no primary for that office. Similarly, Jeff Gallahan, the Republican incumbent in the 131st state Assembly District, is unopposed, and there is no primary for his seat. Gallahan’s district includes all of Ontario county and Seneca County, north of Varick.
A second Primary Election will be held Aug. 23 at which time voters will have the opportunity to vote for their party’s candidate for state Senate and Congress. There is also a special election on Aug. 23 to fill the remaining four-month 2022 term of Congressman Tom Reed, who resigned recently.
With the 2022 primaries being split over two dates, it is more important than ever that voters have access to accurate, unbiased information about who and what will be on their ballot. At this point in time, The League of Women Voters is pleased to offer voters information on the candidates running for state offices in the June Primary. Each candidate has been given the opportunity to post their contact information including their own website and each was asked to respond to the same set of questions posed by the League of Women Voters. To access information on the candidates and to learn their views, access the voter guide at Vote411.org.
Vote411.org is a one-stop shop for election-related information that provides nonpartisan information to the public. On Vote 411, New Yorkers can register to vote, see what’s on their ballot, and see where candidates stand on the issues that matter in our community.
Vote 411 is a project of the League of Women Voters that serves millions of voters every election as a trusted source of objective and nonpartisan election information. Using Vote 411 before heading to the polls helps voters make informed decisions and gives everyone an equal voice in democracy. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization that neither supports, nor opposes, nor endorses political parties or candidates for public office.
CHRISTINE HOFFMAN
Voter Services
League of Women
Voters of Geneva