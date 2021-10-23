To the Editor:
We have two good men running for sheriff in Wayne County. Ron Milby has been a member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years. Steve MacNeal has 23 years of law enforcement experience.
To make the best choice for our county, we must look further than the resume of each man. I watched both their Facebook interviews and a televised debate with the two candidates.
One question in the debate clarified my choice. The moderator asked, “There are groups of people in Wayne County who do not feel recognized by the Sheriff’s office. How would you handle this situation?” Milby’s response was, “My door is always open.” MacNeal’s response was, “I would get out into the community and get to know these people and they could get to know me.”
These answers reflect each man’s approach to leadership. Mr. Milby asks that the public approach him in his seat of power. Mr. MacNeal understands that openness and familiarity are needed before anxious citizens will come to him with their concerns. He understands that it is his responsibility to gain the trust of the community and that this trust will support the work of the Sheriff's Department and make our community safer.
Mr. Milby would continue performing his job as it has been defined in the past. Today, we need a visible spokesman who relates to the diverse needs of our community. Mr. MacNeal is better suited to meet those needs. He is the sheriff we need in Wayne County.
MARY REHOR
Williamson