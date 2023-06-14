To the Editor:
On June 27, Wayne County will hold a very important and impactful Republican primary election for the office of Wayne County Court Judge. The qualifications, experience, judicial gravitas and temperament of who we elect as county court judge is gravely consequential in this time of high crime and relentless attacks on jurisprudence and civil liberties by our lunatic leftist state Legislature, state Senate, and governor.
The Wayne County Republican Committee chairman has questioned the justification for primaries. The fact is that primaries are a critical device in our election system to allow the voters to have a voice in picking the party nominee and is especially important in a county with a large, single-party majority where, absent a primary, the party caucus can effectively select the general election winner. I’ll be kind and say the party caucus process is imperfect and can sometimes nominate a candidate that does not best represent the values and choice of the majority of Republicans in Wayne County.
We need a solid, thoughtful judge who has written hundreds of judicial opinions, and it would be a mistake to elect a county court judge with zero prosecutorial or judicial experience. Judge Daniel P. Majchrzak Jr. (pronounced My-Shack) is a former prosecutor, a sitting judge with 16 years of experience at both the town court and 7th District County Court levels, and a disabled Marine veteran. He is the best defender of the 2nd Amendment in this race.
Dan and his wife, Stephanie, have strong family values and have fostered and adopted two daughters in Walworth. Judge Majchrzak has been endorsed by all three police union organizations serving Wayne County. All these fine officers and sheriffs can’t be wrong.
Let your voice be heard. Please join me in voting for Judge Daniel P. Majchrzak for county court judge on June 27.
STEVEN J. DIETL
Walworth