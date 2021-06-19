To the Editor:
Dear Citizens of Wayne County,
You deserve the best protection and services from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. You deserve leadership that is truthful and unwavering about their vision, mission and career. Just as we the citizens of Wayne County deserve that, so do the men and women who work for the Sheriff’s Office. We ALL deserve someone who is experienced, knowledgeable and motivated. We the citizens of Wayne County, along with the men and women serving the Sheriff’s Office, deserve Rob Milby as the next Wayne County Sheriff.
Twenty-five years ago Rob planted roots here in Wayne County. He never abandoned his commitment and dedication to the citizens of Wayne County and the Sheriff’s Office. Starting in 1999 he was promoted through the ranks without one single disciplinary action! Rob’s unblemished and successful career earned him the continued support and respect of his coworkers and other local law enforcement officers. In April, the Teamsters Local Union #118 announced their endorsement of Rob as Sheriff. To be endorsed and supported by the men and women he works with, on a daily basis, speaks volumes as to the trust they have in him as a leader.
I strongly encourage you to be accurately informed and educated about the candidates for sheriff. We ALL deserve the best, we ALL deserve Rob Milby as Wayne County Sheriff.
The Republican Primary is June 22, please exercise your right to vote for what we ALL deserve!
KERRY CROFT
Ontario
Mother, Teacher, LEOW