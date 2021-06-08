Milby has qualifications to be Wayne County sheriff
To the Editor:
I recommend Chief Deputy Rob Milby for Wayne County Sheriff.
Rob has served 25 years with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a police agency of 173 personnel. Twenty of those 25 years were in supervision/management. He was a lieutenant for 14 years serving both as a road patrol lieutenant and as the lieutenant in charge of criminal investigations.
Rob has considerable budgeting experience with a large police agency.
Chief Milby has a B.S. in Criminal Justice. He is a police instructor at the state and federal level and an FTO — Field Training Officer.
Rob is a graduate of the FBI National Academy for Police Officers. His selection to attend the Academy is evidence that his leadership potential was recognized in 2009.
Rob won the Republican designating convention in February with 74.6% of the vote.
He is endorsed by Sheriff Barry Virts as well as retired Sheriff Richard Pisciotti. He was recently endorsed by the Teamsters union representing police services and the correctional division.
As a police retiree and former member of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, I find Chief Rob Milby to be an outstanding candidate for Sheriff and well qualified to meet the changing environment of policing and public service today.
If you are a registered Republican, vote for Rob Milby in the primary June 22. Help him get on the Republican ballot for the fall election as he has earned it.
JIM HOFFMAN
Williamson