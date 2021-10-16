To the Editor:
Dear Valued Citizens of Wayne County,
The upcoming election for sheriff is of utmost importance. There is only one candidate that possesses the experience, knowledge, motivation and proven track record to be sheriff. That candidate is Rob Milby.
Rob has experienced an impeccable career with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for the last 26 years. His significant achievements over the years prove his dedication and commitment to the citizens of Wayne County along with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. Through these accomplishments Rob earned and maintained continual promotions up to his current rank of chief deputy. From deputy to sergeant, lieutenant to chief deputy, each rank has awarded him leadership and administrative experiences, along with budgetary and fiscal responsibilities. These skills and experience are crucial for the continued daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office and public safety in Wayne County.
In today’s challenging times we need a sheriff who has demonstrated his commitment to Wayne County. We need someone who is respected and supported by their colleagues and the community. We need someone who is forward thinking, level headed and analytical of situations and opportunities before taking action. We need someone who seeks input and collaboration from valued stakeholders, someone who will surround themselves with staff who possess legitimate experience and leadership skills. The citizens of Wayne County need Rob Milby for sheriff.
Please exercise your right to vote on Nov. 2. Vote for Rob Milby, Experienced, Motivated, Proven!
KERRY CROFT
Ontario