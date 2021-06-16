To the Editor:
I had the honor of serving as Sheriff of Wayne County for seven terms and I can say the traits of a good officer are honesty, compassion, common sense and who will put the people of Wayne County first. Rob Milby exemplifies these traits.
I recognized the accomplishments of Rob over the years promoting him to the rank of Road Patrol Lieutenant and nominating him to attend the most prestigious law enforcement academy in the world, The FBI National Academy, where he was accepted and graduated in 2009.
Rob is well versed in all operations of the agency. He knows what needs to be done to enhance operations and meet the changing needs of the public. He has the respect of the members of the Office of Sheriff as well as gained community respect and recognition.
Rob has the training and the ability to handle critical situations. I’ve known Rob for his entire career, and I know that if elected as your Sheriff, Rob would put forth the best interest of the communities and his agency first and foremost.
Rob has worked his entire career to bring him to this crossroad in life and it is my opinion that he is ready for the challenge.
I respectfully ask that you join me in casting your vote for Rob Milby for Sheriff, in the upcoming Republican Primary, June 22 and do so with the confidence that he will serve with the dedication, pride and integrity that is necessary for this ever demanding position.
RICHARD J. PISCIOTTI
Wayne County Sheriff (Ret.)