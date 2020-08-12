To the Editor:
I read with interest your July 17 article about the coming race for the 23rd Congressional District seat between Tracy Mitrano and Tom Reed, and I expect to hear much more about it as we get closer to Nov. 3.
Tracy Mitrano from Milo/Penn Yan will get my vote because she has fresh ideas for meeting the needs of this sprawling Congressional District (covering the Southern Tier from Lake Erie to the Binghamton suburbs and much of the Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga Finger Lakes). Tracy has the experience, knowledge and ideas our district needs to address problems of our rural area — affordable health care, high speed internet so all residents can participate in the modern economy, transportation infrastructure to attract and support business in the area, comprehensive immigration reform that will support our major agricultural businesses — and much more.
Your article’s headline read, “Reed has solid fundraising edge over Mitrano.” But of course what wins the race will be votes, not just cash. On Nov. 4 I expect the headline to read “Mitrano wins with solid vote edge over Reed."
DENNIS BARRETT
Keuka Park