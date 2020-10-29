Mitrano health plan makes sense; Reed’s not so much
To the Editor:
Tom Reed’s first term in the U.S. Congress coincided with the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act (the ACA or Obamacare). He opposed it then, and he opposes it now. Tom Reed has been part of the relentless Republican attacks on the ACA since its inception. While their opposition is adamant, Tom Reed and his caucus have no better proposal for health care other than a pledge to abolish it. After a decade, the official Republican platform remains to “invalidate the ACA in its entirety.”
Fortunately, we have a choice. Tracy Mitrano’s platform lays out meaningful healthcare priorities that we all can understand. Tracy’s plan is no-nonsense: No discrimination against pre-existing conditions; caps on premiums and deductibles; lowering prescription drug costs; bringing Medicare eligibility down to individuals 60 years of age; including dental, vision, and hearing in Medicare coverage; ending network discrimination; providing local and regional coverage with major medical centers; expanding telemedicine options to support rural areas; stop treating mental health care as different from (and less important than) physical healthcare; reform government programs, i.e. Veterans Affairs, Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP to reduce administrative duplication; and create a sliding scale for Medicaid and CHIP that allow people to have incentives to work.
It’s time that Tom Reed, Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress are replaced for their lack of action to improve health care. Tracy Mitrano deserves our vote to represent us in NYS 23rd.
MICHELE HOWLAND
Penn Yan