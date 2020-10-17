To the editor:
As a new resident of the 23rd Congressional District, I’ve been tremendously disappointed by Congressman Tom Reed’s response to our grave health and economic crisis. Over 300,000 New Yorkers have already lost their employer-sponsored health insurance, yet Reed has continued to vote against making health care more affordable and available. He has voted against affordable health care every time it has come before the House (apparently more than 70 times), including voting against negotiating drug prices and other measures to bring down the sky high cost of prescription drugs. Additionally, he follows the lead of President Trump, to repeal the Affordable Care Act entirely, with no plan to replace it, leaving millions of Americans without any health coverage at all. He also votes against barring insurers from denying coverage due to pre-existing conditions.
Reed has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from health insurance organizations, and his family business involves the collection of debt from individuals and families who have not been able to afford to pay their medical bills. It’s clear whose interests Reed is concerned with, and it’s not those of our neighbors who can’t afford the care they need.
If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us nothing else, it is that ensuring access to health care which is affordable, available, and competent is critical to our safety and security as well as to our economy. In contrast to Reed, Tracy Mitrano is committed to affordable and comprehensive coverage for all. Send Reed home from Washington.
HOWARD REID
Ithaca