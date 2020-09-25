To the Editor:
Exhausted firefighters have recovered over two dozen bodies on the West Coast. Gov. Inslee rightly used the phrase, "Climate Fires."
Disaster after catastrophe. I am real tired of winning. Hundred year floods, every year. In April we suffered one of the greatest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history. The National Hurricane Center expects this to be a record-breaking season. Researchers say, "We're on the same trajectory as the worst prehistoric droughts." Recently on CBS, Meteorologist and Climate Specialist Jeff Berardelli reminded viewers that these are the good old days. The hell we bequeath our children and grandchildren is yet to come.
What a shame science wasn't able to warn us. Oh wait, now I remember. Dr. Hansen, NASA, NOA, and every government in the world but Trump's warned of this in the Paris Climate Agreement. Going with facts instead of fossil fuel propaganda might have meant no campaign contribution for Tom Reed, so Reed and Trump let us burn. What a shame we don't have a representative who puts science and the public good over ignorance and campaign coffers.
What really got to me was the 12-year-old and his grandmother who were burned alive. Imagine how she suffered. Vote Tracy Mitrano. Like our farmers, she knows full well the climate is changing.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua