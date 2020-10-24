To the Editor:
Trump did nothing out of character in the first debate. His staff has witnessed the performance every White House day. It’s what has enthralled Congressman Tom Reed. For the last four years he’s been in the audience applauding. For what? He’s not talking, as usual, keeping his head down.
Maybe it’s approving the largest tax cut for corporations and the 1%, goose and gander style, neither of which needed any favors from us taxpayers, and dividing the country into fighting camps, ignoring climate change, dismantling the post office in advance of the election, and COVID-19. The most powerful nation in the world leads with 7.4 million cases and 211,000 deaths. Not a peep out of Tom.
Time to go, Tom. Tracy Mitrano is ready to do a better job than you and elections have consequences, every day.
RICHARD DRISCOLL
Newfield, Tompkins County