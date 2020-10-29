To the Editor:
As mental health professionals in this community for nearly 40 years, we are very concerned about people having adequate access to healthcare. The Affordable Care Act has provided many with affordable insurance for the first time. For many of our clients, this has made all the difference for their ability to access care.
In our 23rd Congressional district, we currently have a representative who promotes abolishing the ACA and, if re-elected, will do all in his power to make this happen. This is a frightening thought for all those who depend on this law to meet their health needs.
Our district deserves better representation. We urge you to vote for Tracy Mitrano on Nov. 3 for the U.S. Congressional seat. She is a strong advocate for healthcare and affordable insurance and is a much better choice for representing the needs of our district.
DENISE and DAVID KOOPERMAN
Trumansburg