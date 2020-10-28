To the Editor:
Tracy Mitrano, candidate for Congress in NY-23, knows that safe, successful communities provide justice for all citizens and support law enforcement appropriately.
Tracy has stated unequivocally: “I am for funding law enforcement to be sure they can accomplish their mission of serving and protecting the public.”
Coming from a family that includes two stepsons who are sheriff’s deputies, and other members in military service, Tracy has always stood for those who pledge to protect us, and will work to make sure they have the training and resources to do their jobs.
Despite her record of supporting law enforcement, Tom Reed's campaign is running attack ads on TV that misrepresent Tracy's positions.
He runs these ads filled with falsehoods to distract from his lackluster record in Congress. During this coronovirus pandemic, Tom Reed continues to support the elimination of the Affordable Care Act, which would leave many of the residents of our district without healthcare, while supporting huge tax breaks for the wealthiest among us.
Tracy has practical, actionable solutions to make our region attractive to job-creating manufacturers. She’ll work for affordable, available, quality healthcare for everyone; infrastructure improvements, including internet access; and better educational opportunities.
Tracy Mitrano puts our communities, our values, and our needs first!
ANNE KIEFER
Penn Yan