To the Editor:
It is important to note that Congressman Tom Reed is an Honorary Chair of President Trump’s re-election in New York. But the Republican National Committee has decided not to create ANY platform at all for the next four years, relying instead on the platform developed in 2016.
When President Trump assumed office, he inherited a healthy economy and a healthy citizenry. This is not true today. Over 200,000 people have died from COVID-19 and over 28 million have lost jobs or been furloughed. Peaceful protests around the country have decried racism and police brutality; some demonstrations have turned violent.
Yet, none of our country’s pressing issues are addressed in the RNC’s 2016 retread of a platform. In fact, President Trump fans the flames of division and violence with mean-spirited and careless remarks as well as constant, irresponsible and aggressive tweeting.
Ironically the 2016 RNC platform criticized then-President Obama for a soaring national debt, worse relations with our international partners, and “a social and cultural revolution.” Today, under Trump’s leadership our deficit has swelled to over $3 trillion, the President has abandoned our traditional allies and befriended dictators, trashed international trade and climate agreements, and presided over an administration that has had more corruption and turnover than any in decades. And, most important, our lives have been transformed because of his failure to be a thoughtful leader and protect our national health.
How can Congressman Reed support four more years of chaos? Or support a party without a platform prioritizing the problems our country faces? Why is Reed still with this incompetent president? Is he afraid of being chastised by the President?
We intend to vote for Tracy Mitrano who, unlike Tom Reed, will not be afraid to push back on issues that are destroying our health, our economy and our democracy.
JANET McCUE and ROBERT KIBBEE
Mecklenburg, Schuyler County