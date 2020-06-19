To the Editor:
Several years ago, a group of us who opposed horizontal hydrofracking in the Finger Lakes attended a "public hearing" on the subject held by Mr. Tom Reed. Upon our arrival we were greeted at the door by a young man who informed us that there would be no questions allowed from the floor but that any questions should be in writing and presented to another young man who was leaning against the wall inside the entrance. (At the time, I recognized a member of the local Republican party leaning against the opposite wall).
As a city alderman, and later city council president in a small city in central Wisconsin, I learned that there are two basic types of elected officials — those dedicated to helping those they are elected to serve and those who are only interested and dedicated to their particular political affiliation. It is obvious where this man's loyalty and interest lie. Just look at his press releases.
The residents of the 23rd Congressional District need true representation with regard to our local issues and concerns! I truly believe that Tracy Mitrano can provide that if she is elected.
PATRICIA S. ORCUTT
Penn Yan