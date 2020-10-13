To the Editor:
As we move closer to November's historic election, foreign interference with our voting process is increasingly a grave threat to our democracy. The FBI recently released papers proving that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election. It is likely to happen again in 2020.
Congressman Tom Reed has done nothing about this problem and apparently is unwilling to address this issue. Tracy Mitrano, the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 23rd Congressional District, is a nationally recognized cybersecurity expert.
Given that both political parties benefit from secure elections, let's dump Reed and send Tracy Mitrano to Congress!
GERRY and CAROLINE COX
Ithaca