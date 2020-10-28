To the Editor:
This is a call to all my neighbors to look into which candidate’s position on healthcare is better for us who live in the 23rd Congressional District during this truly stressful time.
Tracy Mitrano has fought for years to serve those of us with preexisting conditions by protecting what the Affordable Care Act does for us. With cases rising in our county and neighboring counties during this pandemic, continuing and strengthening what it provides for us is vital.
Tracy also will fight to maintain Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP — the Children’s Health Insurance Program. And she is a strong advocate for maintaining and increasing Social Security.
Tom Reed, in contrast, has opposed the ACA from its beginning. He has voted 70 times to abolish it and has offered no alternative that will serve those of us with preexisting conditions. He wants to see ACA completely abolished as soon as possible now. The current COVID developments in our area require compassionate public service from our leaders. Research coming out now shows that even survivors of COVID have lingering and alarming aftereffects.
None of us is in a position to receive the excellent COVID treatments that the President had. This is no time to take any of us off insurance. We need to look out for each other and protect the ACA.
Look into it: Tracy Mitrano’s plan for healthcare is much better suited for us. She clearly cares for our health and will make it a priority in the 23rd District of New York.
AMY OPPERMAN CASH
Co-owner, Larson Publications
Burdett, Schuyler County