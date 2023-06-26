Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.