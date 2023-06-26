To the Editor:
We are advocating on behalf of our mom, Heidi Barend-Guerrie, as the Democratic candidate for Ontario County Clerk.
On Tuesday June 27 our mom will receive the results of the Ontario County Clerk’s Primary Election. Here are some things we think you should know about Heidi before casting your ballot:
Our mom, Heidi Barend-Guerrie, is one of a kind. She is the most humble, hard-working, selfless, and kind-hearted person. Her love and compassion for her friends and family is unmatched. She welcomes strangers with respect, open arms, and an open heart.
That is what makes our mom the best candidate; she is devoted to serving the public as best as she can, serving the public however she can. AND she has the experience doing so! After 27 years working for the county at the Department of Motor Vehicles with 12 of those years serving as Deputy County Clerk, she is well-versed in the responsibilities of the county clerk and will happily and efficiently carry out all the duties that come with being elected as Ontario County Clerk.
Our mom is full of new ideas as evidenced by her initiating “Veterans Day at DMV,” countywide food and coat drives, and Ontario County Organ Donation Month with direct association with Donate Life.
Now we’re not going to lay out our mom’s full resumé, but we believe it is worth mentioning how much good she has brought to Ontario County. And this is only the beginning.
Please go and cast your vote for Heidi Barend-Guerrie to be your Democratic Candidate for Ontario County Clerk on Tuesday June 27. She will make you proud. We know we are.
BRYCE, BRYNNE and SABRYNA GUERRIE